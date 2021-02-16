Question answered: Jen Psaki declares pineapple on pizza 'gross'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took to video on Twitter Tuesday to address some of the biggest queries she receives on the social media platform, including the hotly debated question of whether pineapple belongs pizza.

"We would like to know your thoughts about a very controversial and divisive issue…pineapple on pizza?" asked a Twitter user whose identity was blurred by the White House.

"That is gross," said Psaki in response. "I’m not for that. I’m for green peppers and onions," she added.

"But everybody has their different point of view," Psaki continued. Adding, "We’re here to accept everybody’s pizza views."

PSAKI DODGES ON WHY AIDE WAS NOT FIRED 'ON THE SPOT' FOR ABUSIVE TREATMENT OF A REPORTER

The question was a light moment in a Q&A segment that the press secretary has taken to hosting, largely surrounding inquires the general public have regarding the coronavirus.

Psaki also used the opportunity to break down what is included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, and explained the package largely includes funding for three major areas of importance, including vaccine development and distribution, reopening schools and relief to "Americans who need help the most."

The White House official also covered questions regarding stimulus checks, vaccines and small businesses.

Psaki ended the segment with a question that has gone largely unanswered by Washington officials, "Will we ever get back to normal?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the question my neighbors ask me, my family asks me all the time – that certainly is our hope," she said.

"The president’s focus is on reopening schools, on getting shots in people’s arms, in making sure that we are providing more information publicly about what people can do to keep themselves safe -- and we listen to health and medical experts here – and they say that it’s going to take some time," she concluded.