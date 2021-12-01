Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Protesters gather outside of the Supreme Court ahead of major abortion case

Pro-life demonstrators appeared to slightly outnumber those there to support Roe v. Wade

Tyler Olson
By Tyler Olson , Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court ahead of landmark case Video

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court ahead of landmark case

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hundreds of pro-life and pro-choice protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court on a sunny but chilly December morning Wednesday before the justices hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization – the abortion case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-life demonstrators appeared to slightly outnumber those there to support Roe. Police were present but there was little clashing between the two groups. They were separated by barricades, though members of the crowd could easily walk around them.

Pro-life activists chanted slogans, including "We are the pro-life generation and we will abolish abortion" and "Hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go." 

PRO-LIFE, PRO-CHOICE LAWMAKERS BRACE FOR HISTORIC SUPREME COURT ABORTION ARGUMENTS  

Signs from the pro-choice activists read "Abortion is health care" and "Abortion is essential."

Pro-abortion rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case on Dec. 1, 2021. 

Pro-abortion rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case on Dec. 1, 2021.  (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The crowd was more tense on the pro-choice side of the barricades, where a pro-life protester taunted the crowd. Speaking into a bullhorn, she called the pro-choicers "wicked" and accused them of committing "murder." 

The pro-choice crowd aimed to drown her out with chants of "Whose choice? Our choice. Whose decision? Our decision." 

Supreme Court police officers guard a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. 

Supreme Court police officers guard a barrier between anti-abortion and pro-abortion rights protesters outside the court building ahead of arguments in the Mississippi abortion rights case in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021.  (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report. 

Tyler Olson covers politics for FoxNews.com. You can contact him at tyler.olson@foxnews.com and follow him on Twitter at @TylerOlson1791.

More from Politics