Protesters gather outside of the Supreme Court ahead of major abortion case

Hundreds of pro-life and pro-choice protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court on a sunny but chilly December morning Wednesday before the justices hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization – the abortion case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pro-life demonstrators appeared to slightly outnumber those there to support Roe. Police were present but there was little clashing between the two groups. They were separated by barricades , though members of the crowd could easily walk around them.

Pro-life activists chanted slogans, including "We are the pro-life generation and we will abolish abortion" and " Hey hey, ho ho , Roe v. Wade has got to go."

Signs from the pro-choice activists read "Abortion is health care" and "Abortion is essential."

The crowd was more tense on the pro-choice side of the barricades, where a pro-life protester taunted the crowd. Speaking into a bullhorn, she called the pro-choicers "wicked" and accused them of committing "murder."

The pro-choice crowd aimed to drown her out with chants of "Whose choice? Our choice. Whose decision? Our decision."

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.