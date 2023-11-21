Pro-Trump candidate faces off with moderate Dem as Utah voters head to polls for special election

Voters in Utah are heading to the polls Tuesday for a special election to determine which party will fill the last remaining open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The election, to be held in Utah's 2nd Congressional District, was triggered by the resignation of former Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, who left Congress in September due to his wife's unspecified illness.

Republican Celeste Maloy, who served as Stewart's chief legal counsel in Congress, won a three-way primary election that month, and is facing off against Democrat state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, a self-described moderate.

As a candidate, Maloy has touted her roots growing up in rural southern Utah, of which the district covers a vast portion, and has leaned into her support of former President Donald Trump, arguing the numerous ongoing prosecutions against him are politically motivated.

"It’s exciting that we’re going to have somebody come out of this primary that represents rural and southern Utah. I think it’s time for that, and everybody’s ready for it," Maloy said following her primary win.

However, Riebe has argued the race is a pickup opportunity for Democrats, and has leaned on her experience as a school teacher while making the case that people in the district "are ready for a change."

In an interview with Deseret News in August, Riebe expressed concern over the nation's rising debt, and vowed to join the fiscally conservative Blue Dog Coalition if elected.

"Coming to a very rational decision and having very moderate ideas, I think that is what serves us best," she told the outlet.

Maloy is currently the heavy favorite to win the special election given Stewart's double-digit margin of victory in the six elections he was the Republican nominee for the district, going back to 2012.

A Democrat win would weaken Republicans' already slim majority, while a win for the GOP would provide some extra cushion for close votes.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. local time, and 10:00 p.m. ET.