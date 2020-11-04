Presidential race undecided: Where things stand in the uncalled battlegrounds

Millions of votes are still being counted on Wednesday as the 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden hinges on a handful of battleground states.

The race is still too early to call in those states and neither candidate is at the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency despite early victories in some important swing states.

Trump won Florida, Ohio, Texas and others, while Biden carried Arizona, Minnesota and New Hampshire, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

NO CLEAR WINNER IN PRESIDENTIAL RACE AS VOTE COUNTING CONTINUES, ELECTION HANGS IN BALANCE

The race now appears to hinge on Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Those states all have some votes yet to be reported which, despite narrow leads for one candidate or the other, remain critical to what the final result will be in those states, and by extension, the presidential election.

Trump seemingly declared victory in a speech early Tuesday morning, while the Biden campaign believes the election is moving in its favor and that it could have a clear advantage as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

Votes are expected to be reported through the day Wednesday which could provide more clarity -- though not necessarily a final projection -- in some states.

Here's the latest in the uncalled battlegrounds:

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said Wednesday morning that the Keystone State has more than 1 million mail-in ballots to count.

"I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do," he tweeted.

PENNSYLVANIA GOVERNOR SAYS 'PARTISAN ATTACK' LAUNCHES ON STATE'S ELECTION

As of Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania had reported 64% of the vote. Officials have previously said they expect most votes to be counted by Friday, Nov. 6.

Early returns indicate that Trump leading significantly by hundreds of thousands of votes. But large swaths of mail votes remain to be counted in areas favorable to Democrats like Philadelphia County, Montgomery County and Allegheny County.

Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes.

Michigan

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said on CNN Wednesday morning that there will be a "much more complete picture" of the results in the state by the end of the day Wednesday.

More than 94% of votes have been counted in Michigan, but many ballots in Wayne County, which is where Detroit is located, have not been tabulated.

Michigan has 16 electoral votes.

Wisconsin

Biden and Trump appear locked in a virtual tie in Wisconsin with about 95% of votes counted as of Wednesday morning. Biden is leading Trump by about 30,000 votes.

In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin by about 22,000 votes.

Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

Nevada

The state has reported 67% of its ballots so far and shows Biden with a slim lead.

The state's election division announced Wednesday morning that no more results would be updated until noon Eastern Time on Thursday. Votes that still need to be counted include mail-in ballots received on Election Day.

The state has six electoral votes up for grabs.

North Carolina

Trump holds a slim lead in North Carolina, which has 15 electoral votes, as of Wednesday morning.

North Carolina allows ballots that are mailed by Election Day but received up to nine days later to be counted, meaning if the margin remains razor-thin it could take time for a call to be made in the Tar Heel State.

North Carolina is considered critical to Trump's path to 270 electoral votes. Four years ago, Trump won the state by a margin of 3.7 points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia

The president as of Wednesday morning held a narrow lead in Georgia. But most of the outstanding votes appear to be in Fulton County, a populous Democratic stronghold where Atlanta is.

Vote counting in Fulton County was paused late Tuesday night but will resume Wednesday.

"By midday we should be pretty much through it," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC on Wednesday morning, indicating the race in that state may be barreling toward a conclusion.