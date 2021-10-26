Biden's job performance hammered in Nashville as he jets off to G20

As President Biden heads off to meet with the world’s most powerful leaders in Rome for the annual G20 summit, people in downtown Nashville had some harsh reviews on the president’s performance since taking office.

"He’s got to go," Jerry from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who graded Biden's performance a "Z," told Fox News.

"The happiest guy in the world right now is Jimmy Carter because he's out of the history books for being the worst president ever," he continued.

PRESIDENT BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING IN FREE FALL, NEW NATIONAL POLL SHOWS

Chris from Georgia rated Biden "three or four max" out of 10.

"I'm trying not to be mean here. He was not given a great situation to begin with, but he hasn’t done anything to improve said situation," Chris said.

Nashville local Aalyiah gave Biden a five out of 10.

"I don't see much going on," she told Fox News. "Not much changed honestly."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST POLLING FROM FOX NEWS

Most recent Fox News polling shows the president’s disapproval rating hit an all-time high at 53% disapproval. Multiple people told Fox News the botched Afghanistan withdrawal and inflation were Biden's greatest failures.

"I would give him a poor grade because of the way we left Afghanistan," Bobby from Louisville, Kentucky, said. "I think that that was terrible."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murphy from Nashville, who rated Biden a 7.5 out of 10, said: "That Afghanistan stuff happened where it seemed like he pulled us out a little too soon."

"I don’t think we’re in a great place when it comes to inflation," Murphy added.

When asked why Jerry disapproved of Biden, he told Fox News: "I don’t know where to start. There's inflation, the border … everything he touches turns to – I’ll leave it at that."