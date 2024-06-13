Expand / Collapse search
President Biden says he is 'extremely proud' of Hunter, though will not pardon him

Biden makes first public comments on Hunter's conviction during G7

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Hunter will never spend a day in jail based on Biden's statements: Pam Bondi Video

Hunter will never spend a day in jail based on Biden's statements: Pam Bondi

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi weighs in on the fallout from Hunter Biden's laptop being entered into evidence on 'Fox News @ Night.'

President Biden told reporters at the G7 summit that he was "extremely proud" of Hunter though he would not pardon him, marking the first time he has commented on the matter since his son’s conviction.

Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met during the G7 on Thursday in Italy to sign a joint agreement between the two countries as Ukraine continues to fend off attacks by Russia.

After signing the agreement, reporters were given the opportunity to ask questions of both presidents.

Biden called a reporter from The Associated Press, who not only asked about expanding the parameters on U.S. weapons into Russia, but also about Biden’s son Hunter.

HUNTER BIDEN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN GUN TRIAL

President Biden says he wont pardon Hunter

Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden. (Getty Images)

"You're going through something that so many American families go through, the intersection of addiction and the criminal justice system. But you're not like most families. Was your son able to get a fair trial? Do you believe the Justice Department operated independently of politics," the reporter asked.

"With regard to the question regarding the family. I'm extremely proud of my son, Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He has. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything. I said, I said, I’d abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him," Biden responded.

Hunter was found guilty of federal gun charges by a Delaware jury on Tuesday and faces up to 25 years in prison, though he isn't expected to receive the maximum penalty.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

