President Biden says he is 'extremely proud' of Hunter, though will not pardon him

President Biden told reporters at the G7 summit that he was "extremely proud" of Hunter though he would not pardon him, marking the first time he has commented on the matter since his son’s conviction.

Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met during the G7 on Thursday in Italy to sign a joint agreement between the two countries as Ukraine continues to fend off attacks by Russia.

After signing the agreement, reporters were given the opportunity to ask questions of both presidents.

Biden called a reporter from The Associated Press, who not only asked about expanding the parameters on U.S. weapons into Russia, but also about Biden’s son Hunter.

HUNTER BIDEN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS IN GUN TRIAL

"You're going through something that so many American families go through, the intersection of addiction and the criminal justice system. But you're not like most families. Was your son able to get a fair trial? Do you believe the Justice Department operated independently of politics," the reporter asked.

"With regard to the question regarding the family. I'm extremely proud of my son, Hunter. He has overcome an addiction. He has. He's one of the brightest, most decent men I know. And I am satisfied that I'm not going to do anything. I said, I said, I’d abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him," Biden responded.

Hunter was found guilty of federal gun charges by a Delaware jury on Tuesday and faces up to 25 years in prison, though he isn't expected to receive the maximum penalty.