Potential Harris VP pick ripped for ‘weird’ socialism comparison to 'neighborliness'

Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz was blasted on social media after telling a group of Democrats that socialism is what some people would call "neighborliness."



"Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values," the Minnesota Democrat said on a "White Dudes for Harris" call on Monday night. "One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness."

The comment was widely criticized by conservatives on Twitter, including Manhattan Institute senior fellow Ilya Shapiro, who responded on X with "weird," a reference to recent Democratic attacks against GOP presidential candidate JD Vance and former President Trump.

"Neighborliness killed members of my family," journalist Karol Markowicz posted on X.

BLACK MALE VOTERS HAVE SURPRISING REACTION DURING MSNBC ROUNDTABLE WHEN ASKED ABOUT COMMUNITY TRUMP SUPPORT

"One person’s gulag is another person’s vacation home," conservative commentator Ryan James Girdusky posted on X.

"Oozing of desperation from the man who let Minneapolis burn for days," former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Mike Murphy posted on X.

"Send this guy to campaign in South Florida," National Review’s Jim Geraghty posted on X.

KAMALA HARRIS' TREATMENT OF STAFF UNDER SCRUTINY AS REPORTS OF POOR OFFICE CULTURE RESURFACE

"Socialism = ‘neighborliness’ for the freakish Left... Shows how far we’ve fallen that the Governor of one of our states feels free to say this," American Majority CEO Ned Ryun posted on X.

"Taking people's stuff at gunpoint doesn't make you a good neighbor," Nate Madden, an adviser to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's office for comment but did not receive a response.

Walz is widely believed to be on VP Kamala Harris' short list for vice president and it was reported Tuesday that she is expected to make her decision by next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Whether he makes it or not, there's no doubt MN Gov. @Tim_Walz is running the most aggressive campaign for VP in the field," former Obama adviser David Axelrod said this week.