POLITICS

Potential Harris VP pick ripped for ‘weird’ socialism comparison to 'neighborliness'

Walz was speaking during a 'White Dudes for Harris' Zoom event

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris is a San Franciscan liberal, the worst kind: Richie Greenberg Video

Kamala Harris is a San Franciscan liberal, the worst kind: Richie Greenberg

San Francisco political commentator Richie Greenberg analyzes Vice President Kamala Harris record as a California prosecutor on Fox News Live.

Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz was blasted on social media after telling a group of Democrats that socialism is what some people would call "neighborliness."

"Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values," the Minnesota Democrat said on a "White Dudes for Harris" call on Monday night. "One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness."

The comment was widely criticized by conservatives on Twitter, including Manhattan Institute senior fellow Ilya Shapiro, who responded on X with "weird," a reference to recent Democratic attacks against GOP presidential candidate JD Vance and former President Trump.

"Neighborliness killed members of my family," journalist Karol Markowicz posted on X. 

BLACK MALE VOTERS HAVE SURPRISING REACTION DURING MSNBC ROUNDTABLE WHEN ASKED ABOUT COMMUNITY TRUMP SUPPORT

left-right split: Gov. Walz and VP Kamala Harris

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is believed to be a top candidate to be VP for Kamala Harris.

"One person’s gulag is another person’s vacation home," conservative commentator Ryan James Girdusky posted on X.

"Oozing of desperation from the man who let Minneapolis burn for days," former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Mike Murphy posted on X. 

"Send this guy to campaign in South Florida," National Review’s Jim Geraghty posted on X.

KAMALA HARRIS' TREATMENT OF STAFF UNDER SCRUTINY AS REPORTS OF POOR OFFICE CULTURE RESURFACE

Tim Walz in pullover sweater

Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a press conference after two police officers and a first responder were shot and killed on Feb. 18, 2024, in Burnsville, Minnesota.

"Socialism = ‘neighborliness’ for the freakish Left... Shows how far we’ve fallen that the Governor of one of our states feels free to say this," American Majority CEO Ned Ryun posted on X. 

"Taking people's stuff at gunpoint doesn't make you a good neighbor," Nate Madden, an adviser to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, posted on X.

Kamala Harris waving from steps to Air Force Two

Vice President Kamala Harris (Reuters/Kevin Mohatt/Pool)

Fox News Digital reached out to Walz's office for comment but did not receive a response.

Walz is widely believed to be on VP Kamala Harris' short list for vice president and it was reported Tuesday that she is expected to make her decision by next week.

"Whether he makes it or not, there's no doubt MN Gov. @Tim_Walz is running the most aggressive campaign for VP in the field," former Obama adviser David Axelrod said this week.

