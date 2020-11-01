Postal authorities to search Miami-area post offices after ballots found in mail pile up: report

After it was discovered that a post office in Florida’s largest county was inundated with a mail backlog that contained numerous undelivered ballots, authorities are planning to search other locations.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General is planning to visit multiple other stations in Miami-Dade County after 48 ballots were found at the Princeton Post Office location, the Miami Herald reported on Sunday.

It is unclear how many locations will be involved.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Office of Inspector General did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

The Miami Herald reported that 24 of the ballots were delivered to voters on Saturday, while others belonged to people who had voted in person or with replacement ballots. An additional six had been filled out and brought to election stations.

MASSIVE FLORIDA MAIL PILE-UP BELIEVED TO INCLUDE BALLOTS

The backlog was thrown into the public spotlight after the Minority Leader of the Florida House of Representatives, Kionne Mcghee, posted undated footage to his Twitter account on Friday that showed USPS Inspection Service officials arriving at a Florida Post Office location in Miami-Dade County to look into the situation.

This election cycle a record number of voters registered for mail-in and absentee ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to information from the state, the last day for a supervisor of elections is be able to mail out a ballot is 8 days before the election.

The ballot must be returned by 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 in order to be counted.

A voter who has requested a ballot may change his or her mind and vote in person.

President Trump defeated Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton by a margin of 1.2% in the 2016 election, though there is speculation that this year’s race could be tighter.

Early indications show that Democrats are turning out in lower rates than expected in Miami-Dade – the largest county in the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP