The Texas attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the parent company of adult website PornHub, alleging the pornography platform has failed to conform to the state's new regulations.

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Aylo Global Entertainment and Aylo USA, Incorporated for failing to verify users' ages before granting access to its pornographic websites.

"Instead of abiding by Texas law requiring purveyors of obscene sexual material to institute age verification systems, the company immediately presents minors who access their websites with pornographic content," Paxton alleged in a press release announcing the lawsuit.

He added, "I look forward to holding any company accountable that violates our age verification laws intended to prevent minors from being exposed to harmful, obscene material on the internet."

House Bill 1181 was made law in Texas in June of last year, requiring adult websites to "use reasonable age verification measures to ensure those viewing their pornography are 18 years of age or older."

The success of the legislation made Texas the seventh state to implement age verification laws on pornography outlets.

Companies that violate the state law are subject to up to $10,000 a day for failing to verify age, an additional $10,000 per day if the sites retain user information, and an additional $250,000 if a child is exposed to pornographic material due to failures in verification.

"AYLO GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.’s and AYLO USA, INCORPORATED’s publication or distribution of sexual material harmful to minors on the internet without implementing the reasonable age verification methods required by Chapter 129B harms, and continues to harm, Texas children and adolescents," Paxton's office alleges in the lawsuit.

Paxton alleges that Aylo is liable for up to $1,600,000 plus $10,000 a day from September of last year to the date of the lawsuit.

The attorney general is also seeking Aylo to pay out attorney's fees and all other costs suffered by the state in filing the lawsuit against the company.