Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Popular GOP governor's Dem challenger revealed in deep-blue state's primary

Republican Gov Phil Scott has served 4 terms in liberal Vermont

Fox News
Published
close
Sanders responds to Trump claiming Harris is more liberal than he is Video

Sanders responds to Trump claiming Harris is more liberal than he is

Sen. Bernie Sanders, in a Fox News Digital interview, says that to defeat Donald Trump, Vice President Harris needs to highlight working-class issues.

Democrat Esther Charlestin was declared the winner in Vermont's gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night, advancing her to face the deep-blue state's Republican governor.

The race was called for Charlestin, an educator and first-generation Haitian American, who defeated computer scientist Peter Duvall on Tuesday.

The current governor, Republican Phil Scott, has served as governor for four terms and did not face a primary challenger.

RNC FILES LAWSUIT OVER NONCITIZEN VOTING RIGHTS IN VERMONT'S LARGEST CITY

Vermont Gov Race

Two Democrats, Peter Duval, left, and Esther Charlestin, right, are vying to run against Vermont GOP Gov. Phil Scott, center. (Fox News)

Charlestin was endorsed by former Democrat Gov. Howard Dean, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak.

Duval, a former Underhill Selectboard member, stated on his website leading up to the election, "I am going to lose this election," but he said a vote for him would help elevate environmental issues in state politics. He also encouraged Republicans and progressives to write in his name in their party primaries.

'SQUAD' FACES FINAL PRIMARY CHALLENGE AS 4 STATES GO TO POLLS TUESDAY

aerial view of UVM

The University of Vermont in Burlington (iStock)

Despite being a Republican governor in a heavily Democrat state, Scott remains a popular figure. He received 69% of the vote in the 2022 general election.

Scott has been a critic of Republican Donald Trump and endorsed former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley for president. He said he was one of the 66% of Vermont voters who cast their ballots for Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (Glenn Russell/VTDigger via AP/Pool/File)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics