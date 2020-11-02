Trump-Biden highway incident in Texas may have been white SUV's fault, police say; more investigation planned

A white SUV, not a black, pro-Trump vehicle, appeared to be at fault in a now-viral highway incident with a Biden bus that occurred in Texas on Friday, the San Marcos Police Department reportedly said.

“The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” the department said, according to Austin's KXAN-TV.

The department also said the incident appears to have happened in their jurisdiction, and that more investigation was needed.

“Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault," the statement reportedly read.

The FBI is also investigating the incident, Fox News confirmed.

In video footage of the crash, it appeared as though the SUV was encroaching on the black truck's lane while it drove behind Biden's campaign bus. The camera briefly pans away before returning to the two vehicles colliding.

Democrats painted the Trump supporters as aggressors trying to stop the bus, but Republicans said the drivers were merely following the bus to show support for the president.

“Rather than engage in productive conversation about the drastically different visions that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have for our country, Trump supporters in Texas instead decided to put our staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way,” Tariq Thowfeek, Biden's Texas communications director, said in a statement.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.