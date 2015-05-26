Pew first: Gun rights top gun control in major public opinion shift

Exactly two years after President Obama's bid for gun control following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting died in Congress, a new poll has discovered a huge shift in public opinion to backing Second Amendment gun rights and away from controlling gun ownership.

The reason: Americans now believe having a gun is the best way to protect against crime, 63 percent to 30 percent.

RELATED: NRA rallies posse, warns of Clinton 'gun bans, ammo bans, anti-gun judges'

Pew Research Center found that while support for gun control once reached 66 percent, it has dropped to 46 percent while support for gun rights has jumped 52 percent, the highest ever in the past 25 years.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com