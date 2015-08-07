Perry says he will 'take a bottle of Wite-Out' to repeal Obama's orders

Former Texas governor Rick Perry said Thursday that, if elected president, he would “take a bottle of Wite-Out” with him to undo the many executive orders President Obama has signed while in office.

When Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Perry during the 5 p.m. Fox News-Facebook debate what his first executive action would be, Perry said it would be a busy first day if he were elected president.

“It'll be a pretty busy day, but that Iran negotiation is going to be torn up on day one. We're going to start the process of securing that border,” Perry said.

The former Texas governor went on to say that his intention was to repeal all of Obama’s executive orders.

“I'm also going to take a bottle of Wite-Out with me to get started on all those executive orders that Mr. Obama has put his name to,” Perry said.

When Hemmer pointed out that getting rid of all of Obama’s executive orders would make for a long day, the Texan agreed.

“It will be a long day,” Perry said.

Perry was not the only candidate to make repeal of Obama’s executive actions a cornerstone of a potential first day in the White House. Former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, former HP CEO Carly Fiorina and former New York Gov. George Pataki all made repeal of Obama’s executive orders a priority for their potential presidencies.