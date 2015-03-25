Perry Goes After Romney for Pink Slips Comment

ANDERSON, SC - Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry has unleashed a scathing attack on Mitt Romney, accusing the former Massachusetts governor of being a hypocrite for suggesting he understands the fears Americans have over losing their jobs.

"If you are the victim of Bain Capital's downsizing, it is the ultimate insult for Mitt Romney to come to South Carolina and tell you he feels your pain," Perry said at a campaign stop in Anderson, SC. "He caused it."

Perry's accusations come just a day after Romney told New Hampshire voters he understands the fear American workers have over getting pink slips.

"I have no doubt that Mitt Romney was worried about pink slips - whether he was going to have enough of them to hand out," Perry said. "I'm sure he was worried he would run out of pink slips."

Perry went even further, highlighting multiple companies in the South that lost hundreds of jobs under Rommey's tenure at Bain.

Perry pointed to Holson Burnes, a company in Gafney, South Carolina that once produced photo albums. 150 workers lost their jobs when it was boarded up.

"That didn't happen until Mitt Romney's private equity firm looted the company for more than $20 million in management fees." Perry decried.

"There is nothing wrong with being successful and making money, it's the American Dream. But getting rich off failure and sticking someone else with the bill is indefensible," Perry added.

Romney spokesperson Andrea Saul tells Fox News, "It is no surprise that, having spent nearly half a century in government between them, Speaker Gingrich and Governor Perry have resorted to desperate attacks on a subject they don't understand. We expect attacks on free enterprise from President Obama and his allies on the left - not from so-called ‘fiscal conservatives.'