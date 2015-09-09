Pentagon food court computers hacked, exposing employees' bank information

Hackers infiltrated the Pentagon food court's computer system, compromising the bank data of an unknown number of employees.

Lt. Col. Tom Crosson, a Defense Department spokesman, said on Tuesday that employees were notified that hackers may have stolen bank account information from people who paid for concessions at the Pentagon with a credit or debit card.

"Within the past week, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency has received numerous reports of fraudulent use of credit cards belonging to Pentagon personnel. These individuals had fraudulent charges to their account soon after they had legitimate transactions at the Pentagon," according to a copy of the notice to employees obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Crosson was unable to say how many people have been affected or over what time period, saying the Pentagon Force Protection Agency is investigating.

