Pennsylvania Democrat hits Biden on border crisis, reconciliation bill 'zero cost' claim

Rep. Susan Wild, D-Penn., on Tuesday night said she was "disappointed" in the Biden administration for the lack of results in handling the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I will be very honest with you and tell you I am a little bit disappointed. I know that the President assigned responsibility for the border crisis to the Vice President," Wild said during a telephone town hall. "I'm a little bit disappointed I haven't seen much in the way of results."

During the town hall, Wild also hit Biden for repeating the talking point about his "Build Back Better" agenda costing "nothing," saying it's "hard for people to believe that" when he doesn't follow up with any details about how the $3.5 trillion bill will be paid for.

"I'm waiting to hear how we make all of this happen at no cost," Wild added.

MCAULIFFE CALLS BIDEN ‘UNPOPULAR’ IN VIRGINIA AMID BELLWETHER ELECTION

This isn't the first time that Wild has been critical of Biden. In late August, Wild released a statement attacking the Biden Administration on the evacuation in Afghanistan, saying the "evacuation process has been egregiously mishandled."

"In order to move forward, our country will need to receive answers and accountability regarding the cascading failures that led us to this catastrophic moment, and I look forward to using my platform on the House Foreign Affairs Committee to secure answers from the Biden Administration about what went wrong," Wild said. "Our troops deserve nothing less than a complete and unvarnished account of the truth."

Wild is not the only Democrat in Congress who has been critical of Biden. Several House Democrats have taken shots at Biden in recent weeks. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., who was one of the House Democrats who wanted an immediate vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, told the New York Times that the "way he is governing doesn’t reflect the skills I know he must have from his years as a legislator." She also said it was "disappointing and frustrating" to see Biden not fight harder for the legislation he wanted.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., also recently criticized Biden over his pitch to Congress for infrastructure, calling it "disappointing" and saying he spent most of his time talking about the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

"Well, if it's not a priority for him, then maybe it's just not a priority period," Costa said. "It's a priority for me."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden was thrown under the bus by Virginia's Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe earlier this week, less than three months after they campaigned together in Northern Virginia.

"We got to get Democrats out to vote," McAuliffe said. "We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington, as you know. The president is unpopular today, unfortunately here in Virginia, so we have got to plow through."

Wild's office did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.