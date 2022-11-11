Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania county's Election Day paper shortage was an 'embarrassment,' says local GOP chairman

Luzerne County Elections Board to investigate paper shortage as part of 2022 midterm elections' adjudication process

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Democrats pull out all the stops in Pennsylvania Senate race Video

Democrats pull out all the stops in Pennsylvania Senate race

Sunvision Strategies President Chris Prudhome and former D.C. Democratic Party Chair Scott Bolden break down the campaign strategies in the final midterm stretch.

The Election Day paper shortage in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania is escalating tensions as the elections board looks for answers. 

Several Luzerne County polling locations were not equipped with sufficient paper supplies on Election Day, causing extensive wait times. 

PENNSYLVANIA JUDGE ORDERS COUNTY TO KEEP POLLS OPEN UNTIL 10 PM AFTER RUNNING OUT OF BALLOT MACHINE PAPER

Election signs are seen in Luzerne County.

Election signs are seen in Luzerne County. (Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Some polling places also did not have sufficient supplies of paper provisional ballots. "This is beyond politics," Luzerne County Republican Party Chairman Patrick Pribula told the elections board on Nov. 8, according to local outlet the Times Leader.

Due to the confusion, a local judge ordered polls in the county to stay open until 10 p.m.

Pribula reportedly called the confusion an "embarrassment" and damaging to people's trust in the system.

PENNSYLVANIA BALLOT FIGHT COULD DRAG ON LONG AFTER ELECTION DAY; THOUSANDS OF VOTES IN LIMBO

A man waits outside the Luzerne County Board of Elections where people drop off and request for mail-in ballots. 

A man waits outside the Luzerne County Board of Elections where people drop off and request for mail-in ballots.  (Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The election board will be investigating the source of the paper shortage as it continues adjudicating ballots

The board has already thrown out ballots found uncountable due to a variety of factors, including a lack of a required secrecy envelope, lack of handwritten dates and dates outside the mail-in voting period.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Luzerne County Courthouse.

Luzerne County Courthouse. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

So far, there is no indication that the process will throw any election results into question.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics