Pennsylvania AG dismisses Trump, says he could 'care less' what president says on election night

President Trump has been criticizing states that have extended deadlines for accepting ballots beyond Election Day, saying that the country should have a result by Tuesday night.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, however, says that his state will make sure that every ballot is counted, regardless of what the president says.

BIDEN'S LEAD SHRINKS IN PENNSYLVANIA IN FINAL DAYS OF RACE: POLL

"As the attorney general of Pennsylvania, I will protect the will of the people,” Shapiro told CNN Sunday. “I could care less what Donald Trump says, we will count these ballots in a proper way to be certified."

Pennsylvania will be counting ballots that are received via mail up to three days after Election Day, barring evidence that they were not sent by Nov. 3. State Republicans have challenged a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that granted this extension, so the state will be segregating ballots that come in after Tuesday in case a final ruling declares them to be invalid.

JOE BIDEN BECOMES 'AN UNDERDOG' IF HE DOESN'T WIN PA., SAYS NATE SILVER

Shapiro also fired back against news first reported by Axios that Trump was supposedly planning to declare victory Tuesday night if it appears that he is ahead at that point.

"So Donald Trump can get out there and say whatever the hell he wants on election night," Shapiro said, "but the only thing that matters is when we've counted up all the legal eligible votes here in Pennsylvania and the other states, and what the people have said, what the will of the people is."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump denied that he planned to do this when he was asked by a reporter on Sunday.

"No, no, that was a false report," Trump said.