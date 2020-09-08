Pelosi’s Labor Day tweet paying homage to ‘hard-working families’ gets panned amid salon fallout

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who was accused by critics last week of using her platform to damage a local hair salon owner in San Francisco was called out on Monday over a tweet she sent out celebrating the “hard-working families” across the U.S. on Labor Day.

“Over generations, working people across America built the middle class and secured progress for hard-working families,” Pelosi wrote. “House Democrats are unified in our commitment to America’s working families. Happy #LaborDay!”

The tweet didn't sit well with some commenters who pointed to her recent visit to a hair salon. Security footage obtained by Fox News, time-stamped last Monday at 3:08 p.m., showed the speaker walking through ESalonSF with wet hair, and without a mask.

Salons in San Francisco had been closed since March and were only notified they could reopen on Sept. 1 for outdoor hairstyling services only. Pelosi said she was set up by the salon owner and is owed an apology. Erica Kious denied Pelosi’s allegation, which sparked some critics of the speaker to accuse her of trying to hurt a small business owner trying to provide for her two young children.

One commenter responded to Pelosi’s tweet, “Is this the same middle class that “set you up” or nah?”

Another wrote, “Nice hair.”

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment from Fox News. The tweets were not all negative, and some thanked her for defending workers in the country.

Some commenters brought up the negotiations over a new coronavirus stimulus package. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that Pelosi is refusing to negotiate unless Republicans are willing to spend at least $2.5 trillion.

“The speaker has refused to sit down and negotiate unless we agree to something like a $2.5 trillion deal in advance,” Mnuchin said. “As you know, we put $3 trillion into the economy when the economy was completely shut down and we’ve now reopened the economy. Let’s do a more targeted bill now and if we need to do more in 30 days we’ll continue to do more.”

Pelosi said that the Democrat proposal would help working families in the country struggling to buy food and pay rent. She said in an interview that the Republican proposal has zero funding for rents and “next to nothing for food security.”

Pelosi told MSNBC that the U.S. has been hurt by President Trump in the coronavirus fight because he “does not believe in science.”

