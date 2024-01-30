Pelosi faces backlash for demanding swarming protesters 'go back to China': 'Slanderous accusations'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi., D-Calif., was blasted on social media after a video surfaced from October where she told pro-Palestinian protesters from Code Pink to "go back to China" where their "headquarters is."

"In October, Pelosi told our members calling for a ceasefire to ‘go back to China,’ Code Pink posted on X on Monday along with a video of Pelosi interacting with protesters.

"These same women have been protesting for peace at her house for 17 years. Pelosi takes thousands of dollars from AIPAC every year. Who’s the foreign agent here?"

Social media users criticized Pelosi, including Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg who posted on X that Pelosi has "lost it."

"Pelosi is making Joe McCarthy look like a model of restraint and consistency," Jonathan Turley, a Constitutional law professor and Fox News contributor, posted on X .

"Imagine the reaction if a Republican said what Nancy Pelosi said," GOP operative Steve Guest said.

"If we couldn't even say that the @#$?! COVID virus was from China, I expect every news agency in America to interrogate Pelosi for her racism," Mark Hemingway, a senior writer at RealClearInvestigations, posted on X.

Pelosi was presumably referring to a New York Times report tying Code Pink to a Chinese propaganda network.

This week, Pelosi suggested that protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza are "connected to Russia."

"They are in front of my house all the time," Pelosi told CNN. "I have a feeling for what feelings they have. But we have to think about what we’re doing. And what we have to do is try to stop the suffering in Gaza. This is women and children, people who don’t have a place to go, so let’s address that. But for them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message, Mr. Putin’s message."

PELOSI COMMENTS SUGGESTING GAZA PROTESTERS ARE 'CONNECTED TO RUSSIA' ARE 'DELUSIONAL,' CAIR SAYS

"Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see. Same thing with Ukraine. It’s about Putin’s message. I think some of these protesters are spontaneous, and organic and sincere. Some, I think, are connected to Russia. I say that having looked at this for a long time."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment on the video, but did not receive a response.

"The idea that we are Chinese propaganda is a false distraction used by both sides of the aisle to discredit our legitimacy as an antiwar organization," Code Pink spokesperson Melissa Garriga told Fox News Digital.

"They both feel it necessary to use such slanderous accusations because they are scared of the real truth, which is that Americans are over the military industrial complex and want an end to foreign wars and American imperialism. We would like to see the Democrats (and Republicans and Independents) end the funding of the current genocide and Israel's 75 year long occupation of Palestine. "

Code Pink also put out a press release on Monday addressing the incident with Pelosi.