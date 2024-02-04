Parents' rights group rips 'astonishing' BLM Week of Action curriculums promoting 'queer-affirming' principles

FIRST ON FOX – As the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Week of Action kicks off this week in liberal school districts across the country, one parents' rights group is taking aim at the controversial principles it seeks to impart on young students, including "fostering a queer-affirming network," and "disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure."

The BLM Week of Action, which runs Feb. 5-9, is driven by the left-wing organization Black Lives Matter at School. The group says it's founded on a list of four demands, including mandating Black history and ethnic studies courses, as well as 13 guiding principles, such as promoting trans ideology and globalism.

A report released Monday by Parents Defending Education (PDE), a grassroots organization dedicated to fighting indoctrination in the classroom, details the various BLM Week of Action curriculums being promoted by a number of school districts in various states, as well as the past repetition of Hamas terrorists' talking points by Black Lives Matter at School.

The PDE's report rips many of the curriculums' critical approach to Israel, which appears to stem from Black Lives Matter at School's statement following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas terrorists that resulted in the murder and rape of more than 1,200 Israeli men, women, and children, including babies. In the statement, the group blamed Israel for the attack.

"BLM@School wants to be clear in our recognition that this unfolding loss of Palestinian and Israeli lives is the direct result of decades of Israeli settler colonialism, land dispossession, occupation, blockade, apartheid, and attempted genocide of millions of Palestinians. Palestinians are reminding us that decolonization is not a metaphor or abstraction, but requires real, daily struggle," it said.

The report shows how that concerning sentiment reflects within the principles of BLM Week of Action, including in the curriculum being pushed by the Chicago Teachers Union that plans to promote a 10-point plan from The Black Panther Party, a radical organization most prominent during the Civil Rights era.

That 10-point plan originally included a reference to "robbery by the White man" of the Black community, but other versions replaced "White man" with "Capitalists," including the version that will be taught to Chicago school children this week.

According to the report, in California, the Berkeley Unified School District's teaching resource guide includes one resource titled, "4 Things We Can Do to Prepare to Teach BLM at School Week," that calls upon teachers to "reflect" how they are "implementing restorative justice practices, demanding mandated Black history and ethnic studies curricula, and ensuring classrooms are ‘Trans affirming and Queer affirming.’"

The report also points to the Los Angeles Unified School District's plan to teach Black Lives Matter at School's 13 guiding principles, which includes a goal to work "towards a queer-affirming network where heteronormative thinking no longer exists."

The principles also promote a belief labeled as "Black villages," which the group describes as "the disruption of Western nuclear family dynamics."

Other schools across the country plan to promote the BLM movement as a whole, as well as anti-"whiteness" and anti-Israel principles.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, PDE President Nicole Neily said, "It's truly astonishing that districts around the country are still choosing to hold BLM Week of Action."

"For years, parents have been concerned about a week of activism that prioritizes ‘queer affirming’ and ‘disrupting the western nuclear family’ over remediating learning loss – but BLM's unabashed support for Hamas should have been the nail in the coffin of this abysmal curriculum. The best way to set all students on a path to success is to teach them reading, writing, and math skills – not to encourage division and victimhood."