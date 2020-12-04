New project to give oral history of Hillary Clinton's career

A new project aims to give an oral history of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's career, focusing initially on her tenure as secretary of state during President Barack Obama's first term.

The University of Virginia's Miller Center, a nonpartisan affiliate of the school specializing "in presidential scholarship, public policy and political history," is leading the project. Its Oral History Program collects voice recordings "to preserve the true voices of past presidencies for posterity," according to its website.

HILLARY AND CHELSEA CLINTON GET NEW APPLE TV DOCUSERIES: 'GUSTY WOMEN'

"Secretary Clinton is one of the leading figures in American politics and diplomacy," University of Virginia President Jim Ryan said in a Thursday statement. "I am very pleased that she chose the Miller Center to conduct her oral history and am confident that this work will inform and inspire for years to come."

LONGTIME CONFIDANTE SAYS BILL CLINTON VISITED EPSTEIN'S ISLAND, LIKENS FAMILY'S WORLD TO A 'CULT'

Clinton will sit for 20 interviews for the project. The Miller Center will also interview staff, politicians, nonprofit leaders, heads of state and grassroots activists, according to the blog post.

Members of the program invite former presidential administrations to "spend a day or two with scholars reviewing and reflecting on their experiences in office for the benefit of generations to come," according to the Center's website. The interviews aim to combine different perspectives from officials who worked both in and outside administrations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Miller Center most recently completed an oral history for former President George W. Bush, and the program is currently pursuing an oral history for Obama, which it announced in 2019.