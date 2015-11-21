Opponents zero in on EPA ethanol rules as deadline nears

!--StartFragment-->

The Environmental Protection Agency's proposal for a new ethanol requirement is coming under fire a little more than a week before it must be announced.

The EPA is set to announce before Nov. 30 that 17.4 billion gallons of biofuel must be added to the nation's gasoline supply in 2016. The agency also will set retroactive standards for 2014 and 2015. The standard for 2014 would be 15.93 billion gallons of biofuel, which was the actual amount used. The standard for 2015 would be 16.3 billion gallons.

