Oklahoma Democrat floats mandatory vasectomies in 'tongue-in-cheek' abortion response

An Oklahoma state representative put forward a piece of "tongue-in-cheek" legislation in response to state Republicans' ban on abortion.

State Rep. Mickey Dollens introduced a bill mandating vasectomies for every male that reaches puberty in Oklahoma. The bill was meant as a farcical argument against the abortion ban, attempting to draw connections between abortion and the male fertility operation.

"[The abortion ban] allows people to sue doctors for performing an abortion and defines life at the moment of 'fertilization.' Here’s an idea: mandatory vasectomies - if signed into law would be the first Oklahoma statute to control the male reproductive system," Dollens said of the bill.

"No more unwanted pregnancies," he added.

State Democrats are pointing to the joke legislation as a comparable bill to the state's ban on abortion. Oklahoma is set to have one of the strictest oppositions to abortion in the country if Roe v. Wade is overturned as a leaked draft of the Supreme Court's opinion suggests.

"I would invite you to co-author a bill that I'm considering next year that would mandate that each male, when they reach puberty, get a mandatory vasectomy that's only reversible when they reach the point of financial and emotional stability," Dollens said on the legislature floor.

"If you think that's crazy, then I think that maybe you understand how 50% of Oklahomans feel, as well," he added.

The Supreme Court issued opinions on Monday, and once again, the court did not include a ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the highly anticipated abortion case that could overrule Roe v. Wade.