Ohio House erupts over amendment banning transgender females from women's sports

Chaos erupted on the Ohio House floor when a Republican proposed an amendment that would ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports, with Democrats shouting "point of order!" and banging on the desks, while at least one repeatedly shouts "boo."

Still, the amendment passed 54-40. GOP Rep. Jena Powell had proposed the addition to a bill that would allow college athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness in the state. The bill itself passed the Ohio House 57-36, and will now be sent back to the Senate to vote on the amended legislation.

"It is crucial to preserving the integrity of women's rights and women's and girl's sports," Powell said over the din of the Democratic outcry.

"Unfair," yelled Democratic Rep. Michael Skindell.

The bill would prohibit transgender females from participating in girls’ sports on both the high school and college level, instead requiring them to join male or co-ed teams. Schools that violate the rule would face civil lawsuits.

Lawmakers also voted to remove the emergency clause, which would have allowed the bill to take effect immediately upon passing the Senate. Ohio, if the bill is ultimately signed, would join Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas to become the seventh state to pass name, image and likeness legislation, set to begin on July 1. Ohio’s bill is no longer on track to take effect that day with the amendment.

"This is about making transgender people the ‘other,’" said Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, of the amendment, according to Buckeye Extra.

"Like many of you, I have fought for women’s equality all of my life. And now, I am continuing to fight for it today," said Rep. Jean Schmidt, R-Loveland, who argued that menstruation hampered female athletes.

"If you have a daughter, you should believe in this," said Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton.

In March 2020, Idaho became the first state to ban transgender women from girls’ sports. This year alone, governors from Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, Tennessee, West Virginia and Florida all signed legislation similar to the transgender ban that was taken up in Ohio.