AOC endorses progressive Maya Wiley in New York City mayoral contest

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Maya Wiley for New York City mayor, hindering the chances for GOP-backed Andrew Yang and stretching her wings as a potential kingmaker in New York politics.

Ocasio-Cortez threw her support behind 60 City Council candidates Saturday at an event in City Hall Park.

"We cannot afford a future where New York becomes a playground for the wealthy," Ocasio-Cortez said during her endorsement, first reported local the NBC news outlet. "That’s why I think it’s so important that we as a movement come together to make sure we send a progressive candidate to Gracie Mansion this month.

"I'm putting Maya no. 1," she added. "Maya Wiley is the one. She will be a progressive in Gracie Mansion."

GOFUNDME TELLS MATT WALSH 'FAMILY' OF AOC'S ABUELA WON'T ACCEPT MONEY AFTER HE RAISED $100,000 TO REPAIR HOME

Fox News could not immediately reach Wiley, but according to reporters at the event, Ocasio-Cortez was seen speaking with the civil rights attorney prior to her endorsement.

Ocasio-Cortez’s support is just the latest that Wiley — a former aide to Mayor Bill de Blasio — has received from big names in the Democratic Party.

Former presidential candidate Julián Castro also threw his support behind Wiley in a Saturday morning tweet.

"Maya Wiley has the experience and vision to tackle New York's biggest challenges successfully," Castro wrote. "I'm proud to join a quickly growing list of local leaders and progressive champions who support Maya. She will be a great mayor for all New Yorkers."



ANDREW YANG’S NYC CAMPAIGN EVENT SHUT DOWN BY PROTESTERS

The burst of support from progressive players could mean trouble for Yang, another former presidential hopeful who threw his hat in the NYC mayoral race in January.

Yang has recently garnered the attention of GOP big spenders hoping to prevent a progressive from taking the Big Apple mayoral seat.

Hedgefund billionaire Jeff Yass, who backed Republican campaigns for Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, paid $500,000 to the Comeback PAC in support of Yang, first reported Politico last month.

Yang allegedly appealed to Yass because of his support for charter schools and criticism of teachers' unions throughout the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This divergent opinion from Democratic talking points earned Yang more cash from another GOP supporter, billionaire Kenneth Griffin.

Early voting for the New York mayor race begins next week, with the primary election set for June 22.