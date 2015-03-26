Obama pushes for gun control proposals, ahead of NRA press conference

President Obama, in a recorded message posted on the White House website overnight, vowed to do "everything in my power" to advance proposals to reduce gun violence -- once again endorsing an assault-weapons ban and other gun control measures ahead of an NRA press conference on Friday.

The president released the video in response to petitions on gun violence submitted to the White House, following last week's deadly school shooting in Connecticut.

"We hear you," Obama said.

He largely reiterated comments he made earlier in the week, when he tasked Vice President Biden with leading a review of potential legislative proposals. They could cover everything from mental health to school security to the entertainment industry to gun control.

Obama, though, offered specific proposals only in reference to the latter. He called on Congress to pass "common-sense legislation," which he said should include an assault-weapons ban and a ban on high-capacity magazines. He also indicated support for closing the so-called gun show loophole.

The video comes as the National Rifle Association is set to hold a press conference late Friday morning, its first since the Connecticut tragedy. The organization said Tuesday it would offer "meaningful contributions to help make sure this never happens again."

Obama was holding a moment of silence on Friday morning at the White House marking one week since the shooting that killed 20 children and six adults at a Newtown, Conn., elementary school.

Gun-control measures have faced strong opposition in Congress for the past decade but Obama has suggested he intends to make it a key part of his agenda next year. In the video, he urged the public to become involved in the effort.

"If we're going to succeed, it's going to take a sustained effort of mothers and fathers, daughters and sons, law enforcement and responsible gun owners, organizing, speaking up, calling their members of Congress as many times as it takes, standing up and saying `enough' on behalf of all our kids," Obama said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.