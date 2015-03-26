Obama offers condolences to Wisconsin officials after spa shooting

President Obama has called officials in Wisconsin to express condolences for the victims of Sunday's shootings at a day spa in suburban Milwaukee.

The White House says Obama assured Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Brookfield, Wis., Mayor Steven Ponto that the federal government would provide "whatever resources are necessary" to help with the investigation.

Three people were killed and four wounded when a man opened fire Sunday morning at the Azana Day Spa in Brookfield. Authorities said the suspected shooter, Radcliffe Franklin Haughton, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was found in the spa.

The White House says Obama told the officials that the people of Wisconsin were in the thoughts and prayers of himself and first lady Michelle Obama.