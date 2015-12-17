Obama meets with gun control advocate Michael Bloomberg

President Obama met with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Wednesday to discuss gun violence in America, the White House said in a statement.

The two "discussed ways to keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have access to them and what more could be done at the state and local level to help address gun violence in America," according to the statement. The president also thanked Bloomberg for his commitment to the gun control fight.

Bloomberg, a longtime anti-gun advocate, is co-founder of the gun-control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

White House adviser Valerie Jarrett also attended the meeting. She has played a prominent role in leading the White House's efforts to finalize an executive action to expand background checks on gun purchases.

