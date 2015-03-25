Obama expects more provocations from North Korea over next several weeks

President Obama says he expects North Korea to make "more provocative moves" over the next several weeks.

However, he says his administration does not believe Pyongyang has the capacity to put a nuclear warhead on a ballistic missile. His says his conclusion is based on current intelligence estimates.

A report revealed last week showed that the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency has "moderate confidence" that the North has the knowhow to deliver a nuclear weapon by ballistic missile.

Obama says he hopes the U.S. and international community can contain any further provocations from North Korea and move to resolve the nuclear dispute with the isolated nation through diplomacy.

The president spoke in an interview with NBC's "Today" that was aired Tuesday.