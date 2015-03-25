NY congressman Peter King boxes against former champ

U.S. Rep. Peter King of New York has survived a two-round bout in the ring with former kickboxing champion "Irish" Josh Foley.

Newsday reports that the Long Island Republican squared off Saturday with Foley before a crowd of 400 in a Wantagh pub. No winner was declared.

King is an avid boxing fan. He agreed to the fight to raise money for the business of his friend and trainer.

The newspaper said the 68-year-old congressman held his own against his 31-year-old opponent. Foley is several inches shorter and about 50 pounds lighter than the 230-pound King.

The congressman's fight had been criticized as an ethics violation by a watchdog group that says ethics rules prevent representatives from appearing to favor one business.

King defended the fundraiser as appropriate.