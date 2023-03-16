Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

NRCC drops ‘March to the Left Madness’ bracket as NCAA tournament kicks off

Contenders include 'Latinx' and 'Drag Queen Story Hour,' among others

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
No ‘operational control’ of the border ‘is a failure’: Kennedy  Video

No ‘operational control’ of the border ‘is a failure’: Kennedy 

The ‘Outnumbered’ panel discusses the border chief admitting to having ‘no operational control’ of the southern border, as Democrats skip another border hearing.

FIRST ON FOX: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dropped its "March to the Left Madness" bracket as the national college basketball championship tournament kicked off shortly after noon on Thursday.

Fox News Digital obtained the NRCC’s own version of a March Madness bracket featuring controversial statements and decisions from Democrats that march to the left of American politics.

The bracket features a robust lineup of quotes and questionable choices from independent and Democrat politicians facing off against each other tournament-style for the championship.

NRCC GIVES EMBATTLED KATIE PORTER A VALENTINE VOWING TO ‘FLIP THIS SEAT’ IN 2024

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the NRCC’s own version of a March Madness bracket featuring controversial statements and decisions from Democrats that march to the left of American politics.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the NRCC’s own version of a March Madness bracket featuring controversial statements and decisions from Democrats that march to the left of American politics. (Fox News Digital)

"Coach Hakeem Jeffries is brand new to the dance, but House Democrats are just as dangerous as when led by long-time coach Nancy Pelosi," NRCC national press secretary Will Reinert told Fox News Digital.

"They have Joe Biden on the team -- who constantly goes for the triple-double: rising crime, higher prices, and lower wages," Reinert continued. "If they have a weakness, they tend to commit flagrant fouls, leaving the American people unable to rebound."

"While they are effective at running up the score on your heating and grocery bills, their defense at our border and against adversaries like China is nonexistent. While Republicans look to dish out assists to help with inflation, Democrats’ reckless spending bust budgets and box working people out from paying their bills. This team lost the majority in 2022, and it’s hard to see them doing anything that will cause people to cheer this year."

The bracket features a robust lineup of quotes and questionable choices from independent and Democrat politicians, such as President Biden, facing off against each other tournament-style for the championship.

The bracket features a robust lineup of quotes and questionable choices from independent and Democrat politicians, such as President Biden, facing off against each other tournament-style for the championship. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

With several entrants, the bracket has a plethora of contenders of memorable moments, such as "trying to abolish dishwashers."

Another entry is "Biden Admin appointing a luggage thief" which is facing off against "Executive Orders from Biden threatening the Second Amendment" in the first round.

The fan-favorite "Defund the police" also made an appearance, taking on a newer addition to the fray, "No outrage with Biden allowing a Chinese spy balloon to — well — spy."

Other contenders include "Drag Queen Story Hour;’" "spending over $1.9 trillion to jack up inflation;" "pretending ‘CRT doesn’t exist’ in public schools;" and "Latinx."

One first-round matchup to watch is the battle of the refusals between "refusing to call for Biden to visit East Palestine" amid the toxic chemical spill and "refusing to denounce socialist dictators."

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' famous "Medicare for all" rallying cry made the NRCC bracket this year.

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' famous "Medicare for all" rallying cry made the NRCC bracket this year. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Another is the bout between "Medicare for All" and the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) "improperly accessing private military records."

The bracket comes as several Democrats have announced a run against President Biden in 2024, or are rumored to be considering a run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thursday marked the beginning of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) national tournament, bringing March Madness back to America.

Sixty-four stellar teams will battle it out for the nation’s top collegiate basketball achievement, including staple teams Duke University and the Baylor Bears, who won the national championship in 2020.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics