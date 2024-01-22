Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former presidential candidate, won't seek third term

Trump praised Burgum last week, teased future role in possible administration

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum discusses the 2024 presidential race and addresses speculation over Trump's possible vice presidential running mate.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday morning announced that he will not seek a third term as governor after already having dropped out of the Republican presidential primary.

"Serving as governor and first lady of the great state of North Dakota has been one of the most incredible and rewarding experiences of our lives," Burgum said in a statement. "Kathryn and I are eternally grateful to the citizens of North Dakota for twice giving us this opportunity to serve the state we love so much."

Speculation has swirled over Burgum's future after former President Trump praised his ex-rival last week, promising him an "important" role in a potential Republican administration.

Burgum, who did not build a substantial base in his own presidential campaign, endorsed Trump ahead of the former president's sweeping win in the Iowa caucuses.

TRUMP TEASES EX-RIVAL DOUG BURGUM COULD HOLD ‘IMPORTANT’ ADMIN ROLE AFTER IOWA WIN

Doug Burgum on stage

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX Business Network and Univision, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

During a Fox News town hall earlier this month, Trump first teased that he already knew who he would choose as his vice presidential running mate but would not announce the decision yet.

Burgum, who poured over $12 million of his own money into his presidential campaign, ended his bid for the White House in December after six months.

TRUMP SAYS HE IS 'HONORED,' 'INVIGORATED' AFTER WINNING IOWA CAUCUSES: 'WE WANT TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN'

Burgum, 67, won an upset victory in 2016 over the state's popular attorney general in the Republican gubernatorial primary election before going on to win his first term and re-election in 2020 by overwhelming margins.

Before becoming governor, Burgum was primarily known as a businessman who led Great Plains Software, which Microsoft acquired for over $1 billion in 2001. Burgum stayed on as an executive with Microsoft until 2007. He has led other companies in real estate development and venture capital.

Burgum shakes Trump's hand on Iowa stage

Gov. Doug Burgum endorses former President Donald Trump, while joined by Kathryn Burgum, North Dakota's first lady, during a campaign event at Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

