NJ Gov. Murphy open to paying people to get COVID-19 vaccine

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is considering paying people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We might, I think all things are on the table frankly," Murphy told FOX 5 New York in an interview. "We have to get to our objective, which is 70% of the adult population by the end of June."

NEW JERSEY UNIVERSITY OFFERING STUDENTS UP TO $1,000 COVID VACCINE INCENTIVE

Last week, Murphy launched the "Operation Jersey Summer" campaign, which is aimed at helping the state reach its vaccination goal.

As part of the campaign, Murphy launched the "Shot and a Beer" program, which will give state residents age 21 years and older a free beer with COVID-19 vaccinations starting in May. The program includes thirteen participating New Jersey-based breweries.

New Jersey isn't the only state that has considered offering money as an incentive to be inoculated. Maryland recently launched a program that will pay state employees $100 to become fully vaccinated and West Virginia announced 16- to 35-year-olds who get vaccinated can earn a $100 savings bond.

Murphy's comments come as the state is set to lift the majority of its capacity restrictions beginning May 19. Businesses will still require patrons to continue to socially distance 6 feet apart.

The governor's move to place COVID-19 restrictions on businesses earlier this year has appeared to negatively impact his re-election chances in November.

A Monmouth University survey released last week found that 57% of Garden State voters say they approve of the governor’s performance, with 35% disapproving. That’s down from 71% approval last year.

There’s an expected partisan divide over Murphy, with 88% of Democrats, 48% of independents, and just 21% of Republicans approving of the job he’s doing as governor.

According to the poll, 48% of voters say the governor should be re-elected this November, with 43% saying it’s time for someone new in office. Again, there’s a partisan split, with 77% of Democrats, 39% of independents, and 15% of Republicans supporting Murphy’s re-election.

"Murphy has a pretty strong job rating going into his reelection bid. However, New Jersey voters are a fickle lot and a good number will sit on the fence until we get closer to the fall campaign in case things go south for the state," Monmouth University Polling Institute polling director Patrick Murray said.

The Monmouth University Poll was conducted April 29-May 4, with 706 New Jersey adults questioned by telephone. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

"I frankly don't spend a minute looking at the polls, honestly," Murphy told Fox 5 New York. "I wasn't much of a poll guy before the pandemic, and certainly since this pandemic, I saw the headlines, I am gratified, it looks like more people lean toward favoring what we're doing than not, but honestly I've got my head down trying to do everything I can to save lives, get people back to work, open up businesses, and we'll let the chips fall where they may."

Over 7.9 million COVID-19 doses have been administered in New Jersey, according to the latest data from the state's health department, with more than 3.5 million people in the state fully vaccinated.