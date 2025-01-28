NJ files lawsuit seeking to stymie Hochul’s NYC driving tax after asking Trump for help

New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy announced the Garden State updated its lawsuit against the federal government over the Biden-era approval of New York’s "congestion pricing" that the Democrat claims is burdening working-class residents.

The news comes days after Murphy wrote a letter to President Donald Trump seeking assistance and "common ground" on an issue the Republican also railed against.

Approved in the waning days of the Biden administration, a $9 fee is charged for vehicles traversing below Central Park, or 60th Street, by the state-owned MTA.

Murphy said the Federal Highway Administration [FHWA] wrongly "fast-tracked" approval of the tolling plan that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said would reduce gridlock, improve the environment and erase red ink on the New York City transit ledger.

"The decision by the federal government and the MTA to fast-track a proposal that solely benefits New York’s transportation system at the expense of hardworking New Jerseyites must be reevaluated and rescinded," Murphy said in a statement, adding the "scheme" is causing "financial strain" on his constituents.

New Jersey officials said the tolls are affecting commuters both financially and geographically.

While drivers entering Manhattan via the Holland and Lincoln tunnels receive a small "rebate" on the driving tax, those who cut through Staten Island or cross the George Washington Bridge (GWB) receive no benefit.

In its amended complaint, New Jersey alleged the FHWA appeared to miss the effects that added traffic at the world's busiest bridge would have on urban Bergen County communities already facing unfavorable air quality.

"Fort Lee has pre-existing pollution and chronic disease burdens at the 90th percentile. Under the congestion pricing scheme, Fort Lee is one of the communities with the ‘highest propensity for truck diversion if the proposed action is implemented,'" the lawsuit said, describing the city on the Jersey side of the GWB.

Murphy said the feds cannot "continue to turn a blind eye to the significant environmental impacts that congestion pricing will have on New Jersey, favoring New York at the expense of its neighbors."

As Hochul and Lieber continue full steam ahead with the tax, suburban drivers have expressed outrage, including those from Long Island, who, because of the placement of toll gantries, cannot leave Manhattan without paying even if they do not intend to drive into the business district.

The tax is compounded by the $19 charged by the Port Authority to leave New Jersey eastward across water.

Last week, Murphy demanded that the bi-state agency’s chairman — Chris Christie appointee Kevin O’Toole — provide monthly data on revenue from changes in driving patterns for those trying to avoid New York’s new fees.

"The statistical information we are requesting will help us advocate for our commuters and the broader region as we fight this unfair policy," Murphy said.

While Murphy previously pledged to "fight to the death" against White House attacks on New Jersey "values" and communities, he also said he would work with the administration when finding common ground.

In a letter to Trump, Murphy noted the president pledged to "terminate congestion pricing in [his] first week in office" as a "massive business-killer" and had knocked Hochul for devising the "worst plan in the history of womankind."

"I am open to congestion pricing in concept, but New York’s scheme has never been well-designed or adequately studied," Murphy wrote, asking Trump for assistance and noting Hochul’s "indefinite pause" on the program only lasted until it was clear former Vice President Kamala Harris would not win the election last November.

N.J. Assembly Transportation Committee member Christopher DePhillips offered bipartisan support for Murphy's position, telling Fox News Digital that while he backs the governor's goal of ending the "scheme," it will take Trump to "kill it."

"I would also like [Murphy] to apply the same effort he puts forth to stop the congestion pricing to help the mass transit riders at home. Drivers shouldn’t have to pay more to cross into Manhattan, and [NJ Transit riders] shouldn’t have to pay 15% higher fares," said DePhillips, R-Wyckoff.

Hochul recently said she has tried to work with New Jersey to avoid ongoing litigation.

She said Albany offered a "generous" nine-figure settlement that Trenton rejected.

"We've made multiple offers to settle this lawsuit. I wish I could describe them to you because you would say they're generous. I'm not at liberty to do that," she told New York Streetsblog.

Members of Congress from Big Apple suburbs called for Lieber’s ouster after he held a ceremony to unveil tolling signs on Broadway.

"Imagine being such an a--hole as to celebrate screwing New Yorkers out of their hard-earned money just for the privilege to drive to work," Rep. Michael Lawler, R-Nyack, said.

MTA executive John McCarthy said in response that Lieber has overseen better service and on-time performance and that "out-of-touch politicians" are simply "bloviating."

The FHWA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.