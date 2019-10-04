Haley says Trump has record ‘every American should be proud of,’ ahead of re-election campaign fundraiser

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is giving her full backing to President Trump’s re-election campaign, touting his foreign policy record as one “every American should be proud of,” ahead of a fundraiser in New York this weekend.

"I'm happy to partner with the RNC supporting President Trump's reelection, and I look forward to doing more for his campaign in the next year," Haley told Fox News.

Haley will be a “special guest” at the Trump Victory Committee’s Fall Retreat, along with Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Ahead of the retreat, she pointed to Trump’s foreign policy successes in areas such as fighting Islamic terrorism and pushing back against rogue regimes across the globe.

“If you look around the world, President Trump has a record every American should be proud of,” she said. “In the Middle East, the ISIS caliphate has been destroyed, and we’ve stopped handing billions in cash to Iran that it used to fund terrorism. The North Korean regime is no longer testing long-range missiles. America is once again treating the Cuban dictatorship like the pariah it is, and Maduro's days are numbered in Venezuela.”

“America is strong again, and it’s because of President Trump’s decisions," she said.

This was not the first time Haley has given her backing to Trump’s re-election. When she announced her resignation in October last year, she immediately muted speculation that she might run against her old boss, stressing that she would support and campaign for Trump in 2020.

Since then, she has launched the “Stand for America” policy group, joined Boeing’s board of directors, and has a book, “With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace," coming out in November.

But she has faced continued speculation about her future White House prospects. During the summer, she shot down "false rumors" that she could be in the mix to replace Vice President Pence on the 2020 ticket.

But while being largely supportive of the president, Haley has also been critical of the president on occasion -- in August she called a tweet by Trump, in which he mocked a robbery at Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings’ house, “so unnecessary.”

Last month, she told an audience at Elon University, N.C., that she left the administration "unscathed" by always telling the president the truth.

“We never had a conflict,” Haley said, according to The News & Observer. “He always heard me out. It didn’t mean I won all the time, but he always heard me out and had a conversation on it.

“Life is easier when you tell the truth,” she said.