New York City Mayor Eric Adams limits public schedule for 'routine medical tests'

'Over the last few days, Mayor Adams hasn’t been feeling his best,' the city said

By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams will have a limited public schedule this week, with his office saying that he will be undergoing medical tests. 

"Over the last few days, Mayor Adams hasn’t been feeling his best," New York City Deputy Mayor for Communications Fabien Levy said in a statement. Levy did not specify a condition or medical concern.  

ADAM SAYS NYC IS COORDINATING WITH ICE AS MASS MIGRANT DEPORTATIONS LOOM

"As a result, this week, the mayor will have a number of doctors’ appointments and undergo routine medical tests," Levy continued. "While Mayor Adams will continue to communicate constantly with staff and ensure city business continues undeterred, during this time, the mayor will have a limited public schedule."

New York City Mayor Adams addresses the media

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York.  (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Adams’ office said that New Yorkers City Hall would continue its everyday functions as Adams focuses on his health this week.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS TO ATTEND INAUGURATION AT TRUMP TEAM'S REQUEST

"New Yorkers can rest assured that their local government will continue to deliver for them every day as our committed workforce at City Hall, and more than 300,000 employees at dozens of city agencies, continue to show up on the most important issues," Levy said. "Like every other New Yorker, Mayor Adams has a right to privacy when it comes to personal matters, but we will continue to communicate in the unlikely event he is unable to fully discharge his duties on any particular day."

