New ozone rules could choke industry: Ex-EPA official

The new ozone regulations handed down by the Environmental Protection Agency could end industrial development in many parts of the country, a former agency official told Congress Thursday.

Jeffrey Holmstead, a partner at Bracewell and Giuliani and a former assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation, warned members of the House Science, Space and Technology committee that the new National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone could mean a drop in industrial investment.

Holmstead argued the areas of the country that would be out of compliance when the standards come into effect between 2020 and 2037 would not be able to allow any new businesses, such as factories, that may cause ozone emissions.

