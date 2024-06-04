New Mexico accountant wins GOP primary, looks to cash out two-term Democrat in November

Steve Jones has won the GOP primary in his bid to unseat a two-term Democrat in the reliably blue 1st Congressional District of New Mexico.

Jones, 77, will face off with Democratic incumbent Rep. Melanie Stansbury in the November general election.

Jones, a retired accountant with experience in the energy sector, beat his Republican opponent, gun range owner Louie Sanchez in a ___ to __ vote on Tuesday night.

In the 2022 midterm election, Stansbury was re-elected with 56% of the district's vote. Democrats in the district typically get at least 54% of votes, with Republicans trailing behind at about 46%.

In New Mexico's latest redistricting, the 1st Congressional District saw boundary adjustments that expanded the district to include more rural areas to the south and east of Albuquerque – like Santa Rosa and Fort Sumner – while relinquishing a portion of southwest Albuquerque.

Jones, a "devout member of the Lutheran church," is also an Army veteran. In 2022, he lost a write-in bid for a seat in the state's 2nd Congressional District.