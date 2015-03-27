New Jersey Voters Split Between Corzine, Christie

Two days before the New Jersey gubernatorial election, a new poll shows voters are split just about evenly between Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine and Republican challenger Chris Christie.

The two candidates have been in a dead heat for weeks. The Monmouth University/Gannett New Jersey poll showed Christie with a 1-point lead over Corzine, well within the margin of error.

Among likely voters, Christie pulled 43 percent and Corzine pulled 42 percent. The survey also showed Independent Chris Daggett becoming less of a factor, with his support dropping from 14 percent to 8 percent. But the poll data suggests Daggett's supporters are drifting toward Christie.

Corzine is suffering from low approval ratings. The survey showed just 35 percent approve of the job he's doing. Looking to tilt the race, President Obama is heading to New Jersey Sunday to drum up support for the Democratic incumbent.

The poll of 1,041 likely voters was taken Wednesday through Friday. It had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.