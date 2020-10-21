NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy walked out of a press conference Wednesday and is in self-quarantine after he was reportedly exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Murphy has said he tested negative for the virus on Monday but will be tested again today to be sure.

"I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field," Murphy said. "I cannot ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and have me sit here. I have no symptoms. Again, I tested negative on Monday, but I got to go take myself at least off the field and get tested again today."

Murphy had previously slammed President Trump for holding a campaign event in Bedminster, N.J., after he had been informed someone on his staff had COVID-19.

When Trump later tested positive for the virus himself, Murphy condemned the president's actions as "completely unacceptable, completely reckless and completely uncalled for."

The Democratic governor was holding a press conference at Camden County Community College in New Jersey announcing $14 million in funding to support workforce development when he was notified that he had been close to someone on Saturday who tested positive for COVID-19.

Just a day before, Murphy advised constituents to minimize travel to stop the spread of the virus in his state.

The governor first misspoke, telling reporters that he tested positive but later said he tested negative, WCBS 880 initially reported.

