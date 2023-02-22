New Hampshire Democrat re-elected to state House in special election triggered by a tie vote

Democrat Chuck Grassie was reelected to the New Hampshire House on Tuesday in a special election triggered by a tie vote.

Initial results from the November election in Rochester's Ward 4 showed Republican David Walker defeating Grassie, the incumbent, by one vote, but a recount ended in a 970-970 tie. In Tuesday's special election, Grassie defeated Walter 568-451.

The outcome further narrows the already razor-thin majority Republicans hold to 201-198, with one seat vacant. A special election will be held in Nashua to fill that seat May 16.

After the tie in Rochester, the Legislature could have voted and selected a winner itself or forced the candidates to share the seat with half a vote each. Instead, it sent the matter back to the community for a special election.