New Hampshire Democrat re-elected to state House in special election triggered by a tie vote

©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Associated Press
Democrat Chuck Grassie was reelected to the New Hampshire House on Tuesday in a special election triggered by a tie vote.

Initial results from the November election in Rochester's Ward 4 showed Republican David Walker defeating Grassie, the incumbent, by one vote, but a recount ended in a 970-970 tie. In Tuesday's special election, Grassie defeated Walter 568-451.

The outcome further narrows the already razor-thin majority Republicans hold to 201-198, with one seat vacant. A special election will be held in Nashua to fill that seat May 16.

WILLIAMSON TELLS DEMOCRATS IT’S ‘TIME TO MOVE ON’ FROM BIDEN AS SHE PLANS TRIPS TO NH AND EARLY PRIMARY STATES

Democratic Rep. Chuck Grassie, speaks to reporters in Concord, New Hampshire, on Nov. 28, 2022. Grassie was reelected to the New Hampshire House on Feb. 21, 2023, in a special election that was held due to a tie vote. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer, File)

After the tie in Rochester, the Legislature could have voted and selected a winner itself or forced the candidates to share the seat with half a vote each. Instead, it sent the matter back to the community for a special election.

