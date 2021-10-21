Nevada’s Sisolak believed at fault for weekend car crash, report says

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Democrat from Nevada, was at fault for the car accident last weekend that caused minor injuries to himself and the other driver, a report said.

The accident occurred at about 1 p.m. on Sunday in Spring Valley, a suburb of Las Vegas. Police said Sisolak attempted to turn his vehicle while there was a flashing yellow arrow at an intersection and he did not yield to traffic, 8NewsNow.com reported. KTNV reported that the other driver was cited for speeding.

Police said the other driver completed standardized field sobriety tests, according to the 8 News Now report. There was no indication that Sisolak had the same test, the report said. Neither showed signs of impairment, police said.

Sisolak’s office in a statement Sunday night said the governor and another driver suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The governor was released from the hospital in less than two hours, his office said.

Sisolak was elected in 2018, becoming the first Democratic governor of Nevada in two decades. He won his party’s nomination as the more moderate of the two candidates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report