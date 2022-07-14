Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt touts fundraising haul with 4 months to campaign against Sen. Cortez Masto

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Trump-endorsed candidate Adam Laxalt told Fox News Digital Thursday that his campaign raised $2.8 million during the second quarter as he campaigns in the Nevada Senate four months before facing incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in the November election.

"We finished the quarter with our best fundraising period to date, demonstrating both strength and momentum in our campaign to become the 51st Republican seat to take back the Senate," the Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate campaign told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement.

"Cortez Masto and her allies have already spent $20 million in TV ads since this year, trying to both rehabilitate her terrible image among Nevada voters while also attacking our message of stopping inflation, securing our border, lowering gas prices, and keeping our communities safe," Laxalt's spokesperson said.

"All of this money spent as we were winning a spirited primary hasn’t helped Masto at all, as she still sits in the low 40s among the general electorate. Truth is, she is the nation’s most vulnerable Senator and no amount of money is going to save her this November," the spokesperson added.

Cortez Masto set a second quarter fundraising record for the U.S. Senate in Nevada, raising more than $7.5 million dollars for her campaign.

The senator set a first quarter fundraising record of over $4.4 million, bringing her total amount of funds to around $10 million.

Despite Cortez Masto outraising Laxalt, the two opponents had a close race in last months primary that has created uncertainty for the upcoming midterms.

Laxalt won the GOP primary for the Republican nomination for Senate in June, defeating runner-up Sam Brown.

After the polls closed in Nevada's primary last month, the results showed that Cortez Masto received only about 20,000 more votes than Laxalt, a tight race that will have voters watching closely until November.

Ironically, the last Republican to hold the seat was Laxalt's grandfather Paul Laxalt, who served first as Nevada's 22nd governor from 1967 to 1971, before being the State Senator from 1974-1987.

Nevada is a toss-up state for the upcoming midterm elections, with the Senate seat being pivotal in deciding which party will take control of the Senate for the next two years