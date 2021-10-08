Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Alleged theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop results in charges for Pennsylvania woman

Riley Williams faces several other felony and misdemeanor counts, including a new one for resisting or assaulting police, authorities say

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Pennsylvania woman was charged Thursday with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, reports said. 

Riley Williams, 22, was also accused of selling or getting rid of the Hewlett-Packard computer, which has yet to be found, according to KDKA-TV of Pittsburgh. 

Williams was arrested in January after investigators saw cellphone video, allegedly recorded by her, that allegedly showed her taking the laptop from Pelosi’s office during the riot but the Justice Department waited eight months to formally indict her. 

The suspect was released on home confinement with an ankle monitor, United Press International reported. 

Riley Williams, 22, is charged in connection with the theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop, authorities say.

Riley Williams, 22, is charged in connection with the theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop, authorities say. (Dauphin County Jail )

Witnesses have told investigators Williams intended to sell the laptop, possibly to another government. The suspect denied those accusations, which investigators have said they have not corroborated. 

"[Witness 1] stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service," an investigator said, according to Politico. "According to [Witness 1], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it."

Rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 

Rioters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.  (Associated Press)

Williams faces several other felony and misdemeanor counts, including a new one for resisting or assaulting police, UPI reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams is one of more than 50 people from Pennsylvania and hundreds of suspects from across the country who have been arrested in connection with the riot, KDKA reported. 

More from Politics