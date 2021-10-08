Alleged theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop results in charges for Pennsylvania woman

A Pennsylvania woman was charged Thursday with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, reports said.

Riley Williams, 22, was also accused of selling or getting rid of the Hewlett-Packard computer, which has yet to be found, according to KDKA-TV of Pittsburgh.

Williams was arrested in January after investigators saw cellphone video, allegedly recorded by her, that allegedly showed her taking the laptop from Pelosi’s office during the riot but the Justice Department waited eight months to formally indict her.

The suspect was released on home confinement with an ankle monitor, United Press International reported.

Witnesses have told investigators Williams intended to sell the laptop, possibly to another government. The suspect denied those accusations, which investigators have said they have not corroborated.

"[Witness 1] stated that WILLIAMS intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service," an investigator said, according to Politico. "According to [Witness 1], the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it."

Williams faces several other felony and misdemeanor counts, including a new one for resisting or assaulting police, UPI reported.

Williams is one of more than 50 people from Pennsylvania and hundreds of suspects from across the country who have been arrested in connection with the riot, KDKA reported.