Pelosi-linked PAC pumps $300G into Dem gerrymandering effort, despite claiming to oppose gerrymandering

A political action committee aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi funneled $300,000 to a Democratic redistricting group led by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings show that the leadership PAC aligned with Pelosi, PAC to the Future, gave $300,000 to Holder’s group, the National Democratic Redistricting Organization. Pelosi's husband Paul is PAC to the Future's treasurer.

PAC to the Future made two payments to Holder’s organization late last year — one for $200,000 in October 2020 and another for $100,000 in December, FEC files show.

Holder's group will be at the forefront of left-wing gerrymandering efforts aimed at creating favorable maps for Democratic candidates during this year's redistricting cycle, the Free Beacon reported Monday. The group says on their website that they are "here to fix" Republican gerrymandering efforts.

Gerrymandering is the process of drawing congressional districts in a way that benefits a political party. Pelosi has been an outspoken critic of the practice.

"This year, the Democratic Majority passed H.R. 1, the For The People Act, which works to end to partisan gerrymandering by requiring all states to establish independent, nonpartisan redistricting commissions to draw open and transparent statewide district maps after each Census," Pelosi said in June 2019.

"We will continue to fight partisan gerrymandering, ensure every citizen’s vote counts and oppose any attempt to compromise the integrity of our democracy."

Pelosi’s office did not immediately return Fox News’s request for comment.