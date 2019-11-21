MSNBC contributor warns about liberal candidates, says ‘sociopath’ beats a ‘socialist’

Republican strategist and MSNBC commentator Steve Schmidt Wednesday evening warned that Democratic presidential candidates that lean to the extreme left may not be able to beat President Trump in 2020.

“I do think there is a danger when you look at some of the ideology that we’ve seen front and center in this field,” Schmidt said during the network’s coverage before the Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta. “In America, a sociopath will beat a socialist seven days a week and twice on Sunday.”

BUTTIGIEG FENDS OFF ATTACKS, TAKES ON FAR-LEFT FLANK AT DEBATE; BIDEN STUMBLES WITH HARRIS GAFFE

He said to win the presidency a nominee would need to "assemble the broadest, widest possible political coalition" with Democrats, Independents and Republicans.

Schmidt added that impeachment followed by acquittal in the Senate was likely, meaning voters would decide Trump's fate.

“Nobody should underestimate Donald Trump’s ability to frame an argument, to demagogue an opponent,” he said.

He said if Trump is re-elected in 2020 he would be a "completely lawless and unchecked president who would know that he would be able to survive basically any level of wrongdoing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schmidt added that he thinks 2020 will be one of the most “consequential” elections in decades, Mediaite reported.