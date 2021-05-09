Pelosi, Biden praise moms on Mother's Day amid progressive talk of 'birthing people'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House issued Mother's Day messages on Sunday as some progressives crusading against gendered terms elect to use the term "birthing people" instead.

"Our mothers are our Guardian Angels, and we carry them always in our hearts, whether or not we are blessed to have them with us," Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote on Sunday. "Happy Mother's Day to you and your family."

"Moms have always built, shaped, led, and sustained this country — and we’re committed to fighting for the safe and equitable workplaces, affordable health care, child care, and equal pay that every mom deserves. Happy Mother's Day," the White House wrote on Twitter.

However, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and pro-choice group NARAL have emphasized the term "birthing people" in recent days.

"Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic. I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has," Bush wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"When we talk about birthing people, we're being inclusive. It's that simple. We use gender neutral language when talking about pregnancy, because it's not just cis-gender women that can get pregnant and give birth. Reproductive freedom is for *every* body," NARAL posted on its official Twitter account on the same day.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, mocked the phrase on Mother's Day.

"Happy Birthing People's Day!" he wrote on Twitter alongside a graphic showing the word "Mother's" erased and replaced with "Birthing People's.

Republicans also mocked House Democrats earlier this year when they unveiled a gender-free rules package.

In an effort to be inclusive to those who don't identify as a specific gender, the rules package strips all mention of gender-specific pronouns and terms such as "man," "woman," "mother" and "son."

The Office of the Whistleblower Ombudsman, for instance, is renamed in the rules to the "Office of the Whistleblower Ombuds."

There's nothing in the rules that prohibit members from using gender-specific terms when speaking on the House floor or conducting business.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., mocked the inclusionary effort as "stupid."

