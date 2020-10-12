Mother of the late Sen. John McCain passes away at the age of 108

PoliticsPublished 6 mins agoMother of the late Sen. John McCain passes away at the age of 108Fox NewsFacebookTwitterFlipboardCommentsPrintEmailcloseVideoFox News Flash top headlines for October 12Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com. Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox Arrives Weekdays Subscribe Subscribed Subscribe You've successfully subscribed to this newsletter! 2020 Presidential Election1 hour agoCalifornia election officials probing unauthorized ballot drop-off boxes popping up across state1 hour agoMichael Goodwin: Americans agree, Trump has made things better, so where's the momentum?2 hours agoIf Biden is elected, Dems will change America as we know it: Graham3 hours agoBiden says Barrett's Catholic faith 'should not be considered' during confirmation process