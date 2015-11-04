More insurers offering fewer Obamacare plans

!--StartFragment-->

Shopping for health insurance on healthcare.gov starting Sunday will find fewer plans offered by about the same number of insurers, the Obama administration announced Friday.

A snapshot of the plans being sold on the Obamacare online marketplaces this year shows that the average consumer will have 50 plans to choose from in their county, down from an average of 58 plans last year.

But the number of insurers selling the plans is inching up slightly, averaging five issuers per county instead of four like last year.

